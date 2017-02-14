class="post-template-default single single-post postid-215568 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Ex-village clerk gets probation for stealing from community | KRVN Radio

Ex-village clerk gets probation for stealing from community

BY Associated Press | February 14, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Ex-village clerk gets probation for stealing from community

RIVERTON, Neb. (AP) _ A former village clerk in south-central Nebraska has been given six months’ probation for stealing from her community.

Court records say 32-year-old Kelly Jackson also was fined $1,000 at her sentencing Monday in Franklin County Court. She’ pleaded no contest to misdemeanor theft after prosecutors lowered the charge from a felony count.

Court documents say a state audit alleges that Jackson took nearly $16,000 from Oct. 1, 2013, through Jan. 31, 2015, from the village of Riverton, which has about 90 residents.

Several former and current village board members told investigators that a village official signed blank checks so Jackson could pay village bills. Officials say Jackson instead wrote checks to herself.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments