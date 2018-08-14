(Audio) NDCS carries out execution of Carey Dean Moore

August 14, 2018 (Lincoln Neb.) – Today at 11:05 a.m., Director Scott R. Frakes made the following statement:

“The execution of Carey Dean Moore (60) #32947, scheduled for 10 a.m. today, was carried out pursuant to the order issued by the Nebraska Supreme Court on July 12, 2018. The first of four substances was administered at 10:24 a.m. The Lancaster County coroner pronounced Moore’s time of death at 10:47 a.m.

“As the director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), I am required to carry out the order of the court. This agency has done so with professionalism, respect for the process and with dignity for all involved. I recognize that today’s execution impacts many people on many levels, most certainly the families of Mr. Van Ness and Mr. Helgeland.

“In accordance with Neb. Rev. Stat. 83-970, Moore designated three people and one member of the clergy as witnesses to the execution. One family member was present, representing one of the victims. The six witness slots designated by the director were filled by four members of the Nebraska news media and two NDCS staff members.

“Moore’s body will be remanded to the custody of the Nebraska State Patrol. An autopsy will be conducted.”

Nebraska executes first prison inmate since 1997.

Grant Shulte with the Associated Press was one of four media members selected as a witness. He explained the process…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Latest on Nebraska’s first execution since 1997 (all times local): 11:10 a.m.

Nebraska has carried out its first execution since 1997 with the lethal injection of Carey Dean Moore, who fatally shot two cab drivers almost four decades ago.

Moore was executed Tuesday with a combination of four drugs that had never been used before in an execution in the United States, including the powerful opioid fentanyl. The execution also marked the first lethal injection in Nebraska.

Moore was one of the nation’s longest-serving death row inmates. His death comes about three years after Nebraska lawmakers abolished the death penalty, only to have it reinstated the following year through a ballot initiative partially financed by Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts.

A German pharmaceutical company tried to block the execution by alleging the state had illicitly obtained at least one of its drugs. A federal judge refused to stall the execution.

12:01 a.m.

Nebraska is preparing to carry out its first execution since 1997 on Tuesday in a bewildering about-face driven largely by the state’s Republican governor.

Carey Dean Moore, 60, is scheduled to be executed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln with a never-before-tried combination of drugs. Moore was condemned to die for the 1979 shooting deaths of two Omaha cab drivers, Maynard Helgeland and Reuel Van Ness Jr., and is one of the nation’s longest-serving death row inmates.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, a wealthy former businessman, helped finance a ballot drive to reinstate capital punishment after lawmakers overrode his veto in 2015. His administration then changed Nebraska’s lethal injection protocol to overcome challenges in purchasing the necessary drugs and withheld records previously considered public that would identify the state’s supplier.

