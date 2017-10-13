Exmark Manufacturing, Garner Industries Named Nebraska Manufacturers of 2017

LINCOLN – Exmark Manufacturing of Beatrice and Garner Industries of Lincoln have been named Nebraska’s manufacturers of the year by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The companies were honored Thursday, Oct. 12, at the State Chamber’s Manufacturing and Distribution Executive Summit held at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha. Garner Industries received the award for mid-sized manufacturers, while Exmark Manufacturing received the award for larger manufacturers.

The Nebraska Manufacturer of the Year award is sponsored by the State Chamber and RSM, a leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services to the manufacturing and wholesale distribution industries. The award has been presented annually since 2008 to Nebraska manufacturers that successfully implement innovative ways of conducting business through the use of new products, processes, technologies and strategies.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts presented the awards to representatives of both companies.

Garner Industries, Lincoln: Garner Industries is a diverse manufacturing company with a 64-year history. The company was established in 1953 as a small tool and die company in the Havelock area. In the mid-1960s, the company embarked on development of an automated grain bin level monitoring system, which gave birth to the BinMaster line of level control technologies. In 1992, the company entered the plastic injection molding and mold-building business, providing parts to the communications, defense, aerospace and automotive industries. Today Garner Industries employs more than 130 individuals in its plastic injection molding, mold manufacturing, CNC machining, and BinMaster level sensor manufacturing operations, as the company now sells products in diverse industries, including agriculture, construction, cement, mining, biofuels and food processing. In September of 2017, Garner Industries completed the expansion of its campus at 98th street and Cornhusker highway, as it now occupies a 115,000-square foot facility located on 32 acres. (See the award video for Garner Industries by clicking here.)

Exmark Manufacturing, Beatrice: Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, the Beatrice-based business is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers for the landscape professional. The company’s product line has expanded rapidly in recent years to include spreader-sprayers, slicer seeders and aerators. In addition to designing, building and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark’s goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark mowers – from walk-behinds to zero-turn riders and out-fronts – are designed to increase productivity while delivering unmatched cut quality, which keeps Exmark in the spotlight and helps the company stand apart from the competition. Exmark employs more than 500 employees at its Beatrice facility. (See the award video for Exmark Manufacturing by clicking here.)

“We take great pride in honoring Exmark Manufacturing and Garner Industries with this award,” said Barry Kennedy, president of the Nebraska Chamber. “Manufacturing is our state’s second largest industry and a key to Nebraska’s economic growth. Both of these companies are innovation leaders in Nebraska’s manufacturing sector.”

Nebraska is home to approximately 1,600 manufacturers, who employ nearly 100,000 Nebraska workers. Manufacturing contributes almost $14 billion annually to Nebraska’s total economic output. The average manufacturing job in the Cornhusker State pays nearly $14,000 more per year compared to the yearly earnings of the average Nebraska worker.

The State Chamber is Nebraska’s largest business association and has proudly served as the voice of Nebraska’s business community since 1912. The Chamber is the manufacturing association for Nebraska.