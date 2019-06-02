Explore beekeeping classes set in Grand Island

Grand Island, Neb. — Learn about the role and importance of bees in food production, and how they shape our natural landscapes and support other wildlife in a free workshop hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs. This session will be in English and translated into Spanish.

Explore Beekeeping is scheduled from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, at College Park, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Office, at 3180 West U.S. 34, in Grand Island, Nebraska.

“Beekeeping offers a flexible hobby, business opportunities, community and family engagement, physical and intellectual activity, connections to nature, and further understanding of natural systems,” said Kirstin Bailey, Center for Rural Affairs project associate. “These classes are a chance for people to see what is needed for beekeeping, with hands-on opportunities.”

Attendees will learn what it takes to become a beekeeper, including time and labor; the role of beekeepers in farming systems; how to get started in beekeeping, including costs and resources; how to manage bees as a business; and assets available for additional beekeeping training.

Explore Beekeeping is part of Great Plains Master Beekeeping, a regional beekeeper training and certification program, offered by the Center for Rural Affairs and University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

To RSVP, visit cfra.org/events or contact Bailey at 402.367.8989 or kirstinb@cfra.org.

Additional sessions are set for June 15 in Schuyler and Aug. 28 in Crete. Sessions in Schuyler and Crete will be in English and translated into Spanish.