Explore interesting topics, careers during UNK summer science camps

KEARNEY – Middle and high school students can explore crime scene investigation, cybersecurity, health care and agriculture during University of Nebraska at Kearney summer camps.
Society and Science Camps, led by UNK faculty, give youths an opportunity to learn about interesting topics and careers while experiencing university life in a fun and educational environment.
The camps, which begin in June, are offered in residential and commuter options for varying grade levels. Residential camps allow students to stay on campus in one of the residence halls, with additional social activities and evening events planned. During commuter camps, attendees go home at the end of each day.
The summer camp series is sponsored by UNK’s College of Arts and Sciences.
For more information or to register, visit unk.edu/ScienceandSocietyCamps
UNK SUMMER CAMP SCHEDULE
Introduction to Crime Scene Investigation
Learn the basic principles of criminal investigation and forensics before solving a simulated crime scene on campus.
Date: June 12
Format: Commuter
Ages: Youths entering grades 7-9
Cost: $45 by May 1; $50 after that date
Camp directors: Kearney Police Department Officer Rob Taillon and UNK lecturer Kyle Harshbarger, department of criminal justice
Crime Scene Investigation in Theory and Practice
Learn basic crime scene investigation techniques, as well as the scientific principles behind them, before using physics, biology and chemistry to solve a simulated crime scene.
Date: June 13
Format: Commuter
Ages: Youths entering grades 10-12
Cost: $45 by May 1; $50 after that date
Camp directors: Kearney Police Department Officer Rob Taillon and UNK lecturer Kyle Harshbarger, department of criminal justice
CyberCamp
An introduction to cybersecurity, computer architecture and embedded systems hardware, networking concepts, computer programming and engineering.
Date: June 5-8
Format: Residential or commuter
Ages: Youths entering grades 7-12
Cost: $150 for commuters; $200 for residential
Camp director: UNK assistant professor Matt Miller, department of cyber systems
Super Cyber Girls
A fun, engaging experience in cyber systems and technology.
Date: June 3-7
Format: Commuter
Ages: Youths entering grades 6-9
Cost: Free
Camp director: UNK assistant professor Angela Hollman, department of cyber systems
Health Science Day
Learn about health sciences and careers in health care by dissecting a cow heart, touring the Health Science Education Complex on campus, participating in simulations and hearing from health care professionals in a variety of fields.
Date: June 14
Format: Commuter
Age: Youths entering grades 10-12
Cost: $80 by May 1; $85 after that date
Camp director: Shauna Reinsch, UNK health sciences program
Soil and Plants in Agriculture
Explore how plants interact with their environment, learn the basics of soil science and use experiments to measure plant responses to challenges.
Date: June 10-14
Format: Commuter
Age: Youths entering grades 7-9
Cost: $125
Camp directors: UNK professors Paul Twigg and Julie Shaffer, department of biology