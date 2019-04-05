Explore interesting topics, careers during UNK summer science camps

KEARNEY – Middle and high school students can explore crime scene investigation, cybersecurity, health care and agriculture during University of Nebraska at Kearney summer camps.

Society and Science Camps, led by UNK faculty, give youths an opportunity to learn about interesting topics and careers while experiencing university life in a fun and educational environment.

The camps, which begin in June, are offered in residential and commuter options for varying grade levels. Residential camps allow students to stay on campus in one of the residence halls, with additional social activities and evening events planned. During commuter camps, attendees go home at the end of each day.

The summer camp series is sponsored by UNK’s College of Arts and Sciences.

For more information or to register, visit unk.edu/ScienceandSocietyCamps

UNK SUMMER CAMP SCHEDULE

Introduction to Crime Scene Investigation

Learn the basic principles of criminal investigation and forensics before solving a simulated crime scene on campus.

Date: June 12

Format: Commuter

Ages: Youths entering grades 7-9

Cost: $45 by May 1; $50 after that date

Camp directors: Kearney Police Department Officer Rob Taillon and UNK lecturer Kyle Harshbarger, department of criminal justice

Crime Scene Investigation in Theory and Practice

Learn basic crime scene investigation techniques, as well as the scientific principles behind them, before using physics, biology and chemistry to solve a simulated crime scene.

Date: June 13

Format: Commuter

Ages: Youths entering grades 10-12

Cost: $45 by May 1; $50 after that date

Camp directors: Kearney Police Department Officer Rob Taillon and UNK lecturer Kyle Harshbarger, department of criminal justice

CyberCamp

An introduction to cybersecurity, computer architecture and embedded systems hardware, networking concepts, computer programming and engineering.

Date: June 5-8

Format: Residential or commuter

Ages: Youths entering grades 7-12

Cost: $150 for commuters; $200 for residential

Camp director: UNK assistant professor Matt Miller, department of cyber systems

Super Cyber Girls

A fun, engaging experience in cyber systems and technology.

Date: June 3-7

Format: Commuter

Ages: Youths entering grades 6-9

Cost: Free

Camp director: UNK assistant professor Angela Hollman, department of cyber systems

Health Science Day

Learn about health sciences and careers in health care by dissecting a cow heart, touring the Health Science Education Complex on campus, participating in simulations and hearing from health care professionals in a variety of fields.

Date: June 14

Format: Commuter

Age: Youths entering grades 10-12

Cost: $80 by May 1; $85 after that date

Camp director: Shauna Reinsch, UNK health sciences program

Soil and Plants in Agriculture

Explore how plants interact with their environment, learn the basics of soil science and use experiments to measure plant responses to challenges.

Date: June 10-14

Format: Commuter

Age: Youths entering grades 7-9

Cost: $125

Camp directors: UNK professors Paul Twigg and Julie Shaffer, department of biology