Explore the world through food, entertainment at UNK festival

KEARNEY – Students from a dozen countries will share their cultures through delicious cuisine, entertaining performances and other activities during the Scott D. Morris International Food and Cultural Festival.

The 42nd annual event, hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney International Student Association, is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Sunday (March 10) at UNK’s Health and Sports Center. It’s free and open to the public.

The festival, which typically draws around 2,000 attendees, brings the campus and community together to celebrate diversity through music, dance and dishes from across the globe.

“It’s a chance for attendees to expand their knowledge about different countries and cultures, and enrich their lives by interacting with students from all over the world,” said Bonnie Coffman, an outreach coordinator in UNK’s Office of International Education.

A buffet-style spread will feature food prepared by students from Japan, China, South Korea, Nepal, Spain, Oman, Puerto Rico, Australia and Poland. Cultural performances, including vocal and instrumental music, dancing and martial arts, will represent Japan, China, South Korea, Greece, Colombia, Mexico and Nepal.

Informational booths, games and activities showcasing specific countries and cultures are also part of the festival.

More than 100 students volunteer their time to make the event happen each year.

“The Scott D. Morris International Food and Cultural Festival is a hallmark event at UNK,” said Tim Burkink, director of the Office of International Education. “It is an opportunity to celebrate the cultural richness international students bring to our campus and community and a chance for each of us to explore the world.”

The International Food and Cultural Festival is sponsored by Morris Printing Group of Kearney, UNK LoperNites, the Pepsi Fund and UNK’s Office of International Education.