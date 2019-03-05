class="post-template-default single single-post postid-370046 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Explore the world through food, entertainment at UNK festival | KRVN Radio

Explore the world through food, entertainment at UNK festival

BY Tyler Ellyson, UNK Communications | March 5, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Explore the world through food, entertainment at UNK festival
The Scott D. Morris International Food and Cultural Festival brings around 2,000 people to the UNK campus to celebrate diversity through music, dance and dishes from across the globe. This year’s event is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Sunday (March 10) at UNK’s Health and Sports Center. (Photo by Corbey R. Dorsey, UNK Communications)

KEARNEY – Students from a dozen countries will share their cultures through delicious cuisine, entertaining performances and other activities during the Scott D. Morris International Food and Cultural Festival.

The 42nd annual event, hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney International Student Association, is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Sunday (March 10) at UNK’s Health and Sports Center. It’s free and open to the public.

The festival, which typically draws around 2,000 attendees, brings the campus and community together to celebrate diversity through music, dance and dishes from across the globe.

“It’s a chance for attendees to expand their knowledge about different countries and cultures, and enrich their lives by interacting with students from all over the world,” said Bonnie Coffman, an outreach coordinator in UNK’s Office of International Education.

A buffet-style spread will feature food prepared by students from Japan, China, South Korea, Nepal, Spain, Oman, Puerto Rico, Australia and Poland. Cultural performances, including vocal and instrumental music, dancing and martial arts, will represent Japan, China, South Korea, Greece, Colombia, Mexico and Nepal.

UNK students Blanca Gil of Spain, left, and Jahad Al Bulushi of Oman are preparing popular dishes from their home countries to serve at the Scott D. Morris International Food and Cultural Festival. The event, scheduled for Sunday (March 10) at UNK’s Health and Sports Center, will feature cuisine from nine different countries. (Photo by Corbey R. Dorsey, UNK Communications)

Informational booths, games and activities showcasing specific countries and cultures are also part of the festival.

More than 100 students volunteer their time to make the event happen each year.

“The Scott D. Morris International Food and Cultural Festival is a hallmark event at UNK,” said Tim Burkink, director of the Office of International Education. “It is an opportunity to celebrate the cultural richness international students bring to our campus and community and a chance for each of us to explore the world.”

The International Food and Cultural Festival is sponsored by Morris Printing Group of Kearney, UNK LoperNites, the Pepsi Fund and UNK’s Office of International Education.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments