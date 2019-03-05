Extended DMV Hours at 75 Locations

LINCOLN – Beginning March 4, customers will have more time to access Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations across the state. 75 Driver Licensing offices will extend their opening hours as part of a continuous improvement effort to provide a more effective, efficient, and customer focused service. Following a review of the services provided at these locations, opportunities were identified to make the preparation duties more efficient, leaving additional time to serve customers. In order to provide testing, examiners at many of these locations are required to bring equipment and set it up upon arrival. Establishing a more efficient process to set up and take down this equipment means examiners can spend more time helping customers.

“The desire to continually improve the services we provide is ingrained in the culture at the DMV,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. “Reducing the time examiners spend on non-customer service tasks, frees up more time to serve Nebraska residents. The average additional time each office is open is around 30 minutes per location. The cumulative impact of this across the state is really quite significant.”

Each year, DMV offices will be open for an additional 1,872 hours, the equivalent to 46 workweeks.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to engage with our customers more, and believe the extended opening times will provide more convenience for our customers,” said Sara O’Rourke, Driver License Administrator for the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. “In addition to the extended opening hours, the Nebraska DMV website allows customers to access a range of our services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. People can take practice tests, renew a state identification card, and read about the documentation required to apply for a driver’s license.”

Revised opening hours for all Driver Licensing Offices, in addition to a host of other services, can be found at dmv.nebraska.gov.