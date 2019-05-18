(AUDIO) Extensive damage on Johnson farmstead near Farnam

Hear interview with Teresa Johnson:

A supercell thunderstorm that spawned tornadoes caused extensive damage to the Jerry and Teresa Johnson farmstead about 5.5 miles southwest of Farnam Friday evening. Teresa said that when they saw the clouds start to swirl over their south yard ,with “a dark cloud underneath”, that’s when they went into their basement to get into the room they normally go to when there’s a storm. Teresa said they didn’t hear the typical roaring train sound that others describe when near tornadoes. Instead, they began to hear to the popping of the windows on their home, the door to the room they were in began rocking back and forth and they heard items that banged against the side of the house. While KRVN News was interviewing Teresa, her husband Jerry was in a nearby pasture with others rounding up cattle that escaped a fence.

The house was damaged along with a garage and numerous outbuildings on the property. A semi was overturned and a livestock trailer was thrown onto it’s side against a tree.

“Very thankful we are alive and we are safe. Everything that’s around can be replaced.” She paused and continued “you work so hard to build, build your yard and your farm and to just have it destroyed in one day is kind of devastating.” Help was arriving to assist with clean-up. Teresa said “it’s very humbling having people take time out of their day to come help and try to help us make sense of all this”.