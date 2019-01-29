class="post-template-default single single-post postid-362384 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Extreme cold stops mail delivery in some states | KRVN Radio

Extreme cold stops mail delivery in some states

BY Associated Press | January 29, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Extreme cold stops mail delivery in some states

MINNEAPOLIS – You may have heard that “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night …” will prevent mail carriers from completing their appointed rounds.

But the unofficial motto of the U.S. Postal Service apparently doesn’t include the cold. Wednesday, the federal service says it will not deliver mail in all or parts of five Midwest states because of a dangerous Arctic air blast.

The postal service says delivery and other services will be suspended in Minnesota, western Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska and western Illinois.

The suspension also includes picking up mail from businesses and collection boxes, and picking up packages from residences and business.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments