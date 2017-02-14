Facebook may be behind new Papillion data center

PAPILLION, Neb. – Documents filed with Sarpy County indicate that Facebook may be considering building a data center in the area, which is already home to data centers for other large companies.

A company spokeswoman declined comment for the Omaha World-Herald, saying only that Facebook is evaluating potential data

center sites.

Facebook has not confirmed the site, but the data center applications are signed by an LLC with the same California address as Facebook’s headquarters. Another address in the applications is of a law firm that has previously represented Facebook in a number of acquisitions.

If the company selects the site south of Papillion (puh-PIHL’-yuhn), it’ll operate among Yahoo and Fidelity which also have data centers in the county.

Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Andrew Rainbolt says the data center could see a groundbreaking by this spring.