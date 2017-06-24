Fair Housing Act trial recessed until Monday

A jury trial over alleged violations of the Nebraska Fair Housing Act continued Friday in Dawson County District Court in Lexington with two of the defendants in the suit being called to testify. The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office filed suit against Gerald Rich, owner of Cottonwood Apartments in Lexington and the facility’s property manager, Lori Reinick alleging they have engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination because of race, national origin and/or religion in connection with the rental of living quarters to Somalian, African-American and/or Muslim tenants. State Attorneys have called 17 witnesses to the stand and have reserved the right to call one more. Two certified interpreters have provided their services where needed.

Testimony from Gerald Rich and Lori Reinick centered on how the business is operated and specifically how residents are notified about charges for damage, additional rent when guests visited, charges for littering and a parking fee if a resident parks more than two vehicles in the parking lot.

A 12 person jury with two alternates is hearing the case. Attorneys for the defendants list 11 potential witnesses. District Judge Donald Rowlands has recessed the trial until Monday morning when defense lawyers will begin laying the foundation of their case.