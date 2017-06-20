Fair housing lawsuit being heard in Lexington courtroom

A jury trial opened in Dawson County District Court Monday in a lawsuit filed by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office against the owner and a manager of an apartment complex in Lexington alleging violations of the Nebraska Fair Housing Act. Cottonwood Apartments is located on the northern edge of Lexington. A 12-person jury is hearing the case with two alternate jurors. Two certified Somali interpreters were sworn in to assist any witnesses during their testimony. Opening statements were presented early Monday afternoon.

Assistant Attorney General Milissa Johnson-Wiles identified Gerald Rich as the owner of the four-building Cottonwood Apartments complex and Laurie Reinick as the Property Manager. Johnson-Wiles says the case centers on the defendant’s discrimination of tenants based on their race, nation of origin or religion which would be violations under the Nebraska Fair Housing Act. She said many of the residents are refugees and have lawful status or citizenship in the United States.

Johnson-Wiles said trial testimony will show that Rich entered apartments without notice and at unreasonable hours at times, and while residents were sleeping. He would go through rooms and count people. In one instance, he came into a room where a woman was sleeping and shined a flashlight into her face asking who she was. Johnson-Wiles said the woman was embarrassed as her head and arms were not covered in accordance with her religion.

Johnson-Wiles said residents were not allowed to sit in the apartment complex office when making payment on their rent. Rich also allegedly used abusive, derogatory language towards tenants.

Cars were reportedly towed from apartment complex even though they had a parking permit. Another allegation was that a parking sticker was taken off a car and was ordered to be towed. Residents were also assessed a littering fine of $25 and rent money was not accepted unless the $25 payment accompanied it.

Johnson-Wiles said Rich would come into units while residents were praying and walk across prayer rugs that is sacred to their religion. Residents were also charged for damages they did not cause. She said residents were treated like animals and disrespected. Residents expressed fear, frustration and at times anger over their encounters with Rich and some don’t feel safe.

Defense Attorney Nicholas Norton opened his remarks saying that there are two sides to every story and said it was not a case of discrimination but, rather common issues between tenants and landlords. He said the allegations against Rich and Reinick were blown out of proportion.

Norton said tenants had to pay for guests and a $25 littering fee was assessed when trash is found outside of tenant’s apartments. Some residents were charged for damages and repairs but, in a vast majority of instances…no one was charged.

He said neither race, religion nor country of origin had a role in enforcing payments for tenant-caused damages or having vehicles towed that did not have a permit.

The first witness to testify for the state Monday was Abdi Warsame. Assistant Attorney General Timothy Ertz lead the questioning on behalf of the State. Warsame said he is a native of Somalia and fled his country, because of war, to Kenya. His brother sponsored him coming into the United States in 2006 and gained his citizenship in 2011. He came to Lexington in 2008 and works at Tyson’s as a trainer and interpreter. He said he just wants to work and live better. He also attends the University of Nebraska-Kearney part-time to study nursing.

Shortly after moving to Lexington, Warsame moved into a two-bedroom unit at Cottonwood Apartments with three other roommates. He said he encountered problems with Rich including the raising of rent. He said Rich counted 5 beds in the apartment one time and accused the tenants of a having a 5th person there and charged more. Warsame said Rich would let himself in without knocking and sometimes he knocked on the door very loudly as if there was an emergency when there wasn’t one. He said Rich would go through the apartment and used bad words. Warsame said that if he tried to talk to Rich, it would get worse. Warsame said it would make him feel bad and he would get upset. One time he tried paying his rent and was confronted with a $25 littering assessment because his paycheck stub was found on the property. Another time he was confronted while in the process of obtaining a new parking permit after he traded vehicles.

Another time Warsame was told he could not count his money in the apartment office while trying to pay rent. He said Rich yelled “Get Out!” to get him to leave the office. Warsame said he was frustrated at trying to understand the point of whether he counted his rent money in or out of the office.

Warsame said it was important for his Muslim religion that prayer rugs in his apartment be clean at all times and respected. Walking on it with shoes is forbidden and the prayer rug must be washed if that happens. He said Rich would walk on his prayer rugs every time he came into the apartment. He said he asked Rich to remove his shoes but, he said Rich knew he was walking on prayer rugs.

Under cross-examination by Defense Attorney Bradley Holbrook, Warsame said Rich came into the apartment unannounced two times. Warsame also testified that he and the roommates never paid more than the $560 amount of the lease. Warsame said that he would sometimes wear sandals in the apartment but, not walk on the prayer rugs. Warsame said he also never communicated with Rich on the conditions he could wear sandals in the apartment(because they were only worn in the apartment) and why guests were asked to remove their shoes.

Under re-direct questioning by Ertz, Warsame said he respects Rich as the landlord and owner of the apartment. He said the tenant-landlord relationship was much better under the previous owner of the apartment complex and he did not have issues with them. He said the previous owner would fix problems “right away”, that there was respect and no yelling.

The State said it intends to call 13 witnesses to testify at the trial. Two weeks have been set aside to try the case with District Judge Donald Rowlands presiding.