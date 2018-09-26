class="post-template-default single single-post postid-337447 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Fairbury house fire results in a death | KRVN Radio

Fairbury house fire results in a death

BY State Fire Marshal Agency | September 26, 2018
Home News Regional News
Fairbury house fire results in a death

FAIRBURY – State Fire Marshal investigators have determined the cause of a house fire late Tuesday evening was accidental, originating with a burning candle.

Homeowner Gary Nolte, 67, was transported from the scene and pronounced deceased at Jefferson Community Health Center.

Fairbury Rural Fire Department responded to an alarm for 1224 3rd St. at 10:45p.m. The Jefferson County Sheriff, Fairbury Police Department, and the State Fire Marshal Agency assisted the department.

The investigation by the State Fire Marshal Agency is complete.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments