Fall turkey hunters to receive survey

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska’s 2016 fall turkey hunters are encouraged to share their experiences with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission via a survey.

Hunters who provided an email address at the time they purchased a permit will soon receive an email invitation to participate in the survey. Those who did not provide an email address can take the survey at Game and Parks’ website.

The survey will ask hunters about their turkey harvest, as well as about their hunting experiences and efforts. Information obtained from the survey will be used to estimate statewide harvest, which is used to inform turkey management decisions. Other information obtained will be used to assess the quality of the turkey hunting experience.

New this year, successful hunters will be asked which sub-species of turkey, in their opinion, they harvested. This information will allow managers to determine the hunter-perceived distribution of turkey varieties in the state. It also will compliment ongoing genetics work to determine sub-species presence and distribution.

Hunters are encouraged to complete the survey whether their hunting experiences were successful or not. To participate in the survey, hunters who have not provided Game and Parks with an email address can, starting March 20, visit: OutdoorNebraska.gov/turkeyhuntersurvey. The survey will be available on the website for two weeks beginning March 20. Results of past surveys can also be viewed at: OutdoorNebraska.gov/wildturkey.