Families Encouraged to Enter NEST 529 Fall Festivities Photo Drawing

Looking for Photos Taken by or Featuring Children Age 12 or Younger

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska State Treasurer Don Stenberg is encouraging families of children age 12 and younger to enter the NEST 529 Fall Festivities Photo Drawing, a new scholarship opportunity offered by the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust. Stenberg is Trustee of NEST.

Families of children age 12 and younger are invited to submit photos of fall scenes and festivities, accompanied by short captions, by November 10. To enter, the photo must be taken by a child age 12 or younger or must feature a child 12 or younger, who would become the beneficiary of the NEST account should the photo be chosen.

Five randomly selected winners each will receive a $1,000 contribution to a NEST 529 college savings account. Entries are being accepted by mail and online at www.NEST529.com/scholarships. The drawing is being offered nationwide.

“While our earlier announcement said the drawing was open to families of children age 8 or younger, we wanted to make this scholarship opportunity available to as many families as possible and are broadening the appeal to families of children 12 or younger. At the same time, we want to stress the importance of starting to save for college when children are young and not waiting until children are in high school to begin thinking about how to pay for college,” Treasurer Stenberg said.

“We are excited to make this opportunity available to more families and to help families start saving for college or to increase the savings families already have invested,” Stenberg said. “As we enjoy the beautiful fall scenery and the cooler temperatures, we look forward to seeing the images of autumn through a child’s eyes or with a child in the scene.

“Photos of beautiful autumn days on college campuses, for instance, remind us of just why we are committed to NEST 529. We can easily picture our own children walking through autumn leaves on their way to class. Or, maybe, we can’t because the day seems so far away. For all of us, though, we know that by setting up NEST 529 accounts, we have taken the first steps toward the future,” Stenberg said.

Scholarship rules for the NEST 529 Fall Festivities Photo Drawing are available at www.NEST529.com/scholarships and www.treasurer.nebraska.gov/cs/scholarships.