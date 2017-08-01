Family Fishing Night at Mormon Island

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A family fishing night will be held at Mormon Island State Recreation Area (SRA) Lake #1, on Wed. Aug. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. Look for the colorful Game and Parks fishing trailer.

Rods and reels are available to borrow along with bait and certified fishing instructors ready to help. No experience is necessary during this free event. Learn how to fish and what equipment to use or brush up on fishing techniques.

All participants age 16 or older need a 2017 fishing permit if they fish at the event. A 2017 park entry permit is required at Mormon Island SRA.

Mormon Island State Recreation Area is located at 7425 S US Hwy 281, Doniphan,