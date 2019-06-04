Family fishing night planned near North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be hosting a family fishing event on Friday, June 7 at Birdwood Lake Wildlife Management Area from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Look for the Game and Parks colorful fishing trailer.

Family fishing nights are a Nebraska Game and Parks program designed to help make family fishing adventures possible and rewarding. The events are free and loaner fishing equipment, bait and staff will be on hand to assist those of all ages learn the basics of this fun and relaxing activity. Everyone is invited regardless of age or skill. Those 16 years and older wanting to fish will need a valid fishing license.

Birdwood is the first Interstate-80 lake west of North Platte. To get to the lake, take Walker Road west then go north on Homestead Road.