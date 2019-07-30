Family involvement in rodeo

Ayr man started as fan, now serves as chairman of Hastings rodeo

Hastings, Neb. – July 29, 2019 –Since the Oregon Trail Rodeo started in Hastings 28 years ago, Scott and Cindy Hinrichs of Ayr, have rarely missed a year of it.

After marrying in 1989, they attended it each year, and when their kids, daughter Bailey and son Brock, came along, the kids came with them.

And now Scott is chairman of the Oregon Trail Rodeo.

This year’s rodeo, the twenty-eighth annual, will be held August 23-25 at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings.

It kicks off at 7 pm the nights of August 23-24 and at 5 pm on August 25.

Hinrichs has chaired the rodeo committee for the past two years. He never competed but loves going to them, and one of the things he’s proud of is that the committee, all of which are volunteers, strives to produce quality entertainment. “My biggest thing is that it’s wholesome family entertainment that is affordable for the family, and we hope to keep it that way,” he said.

The Hinrichs used to raise quarter horses and Scott roped, but never competitively. He competed in team pennings.

The Hastings pro rodeo is the only PRCA sanctioned rodeo in southern Nebraska, and Hinrichs says there are people who appreciate it. “There are a fair amount of people who enjoy it, and we have some loyal fans who never miss it.”

Son Brock is now involved with the rodeo. He helps untie calves during the tie-down roping, and was part of the clown act this year.

New to the rodeo this year is rodeo clown Mark Swingler. Hailing from Leander, Texas, Swingler has been in the rodeo business for thirty years and has entertained fans across the nation. This is his first trip to Hastings.

Korkow Rodeo Co. will supply the bucking horses and bulls for the rodeo, and announcer Travis Schauda, Broken Bow, will call the action.

A free barbecue for all rodeo ticket holders will be held on Sunday, August 25 starting at 4 pm.

Kids can participate in the stick horse grand entry at the start of each night of rodeo.

Tickets range in price from $10 to $20 for adults and from $5 to $20 for children. They can be purchased online at www.AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com, at the fairgrounds office, and at the gate.

For more information, visit the website or call the fair office at 402.462.3247.