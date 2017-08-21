(Audio) Mitchell family from both coasts watch solar eclipse in Lexington

A family from both coasts came together in Lexington to view the total solar eclipse. Andrea and George Mitchell live in Boston, Massachuetts and their daughter Petrea resides in Portland, Oregon. Andrea wanted to see the eclipse for its uniqueness. The three came to Lexington because of the solar eclipse tailgate party at the Dawson County Fairgrounds.

Andrea said, “it’s a very unique experience to see the total eclipse…you don’t do it very often…so it’s kind of unique…it’s different.”

George Mitchell was looking forward to the eclipse, but didn’t view the event as something that would have a spiritual effect on him. He said, “I have to honestly tell you I am not a spiritual person, but I do appreciate the science that goes into predicting the eclipse…it’s always good to see that the numbers have been worked out correctly. And in my case it was a good excuse to take a train trip and go see the largest classification yard in the world…Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard in North Platte.”

The Mitchell’s daughter, Petrea, looked at the event as something that only happens once in a lifetime…”it’s just something I’ll be able to tell people that I’ve seen…because it’s something that hardly ever happens…”

Andrea was also looking forward to the Coup de Grâce of the event…”they say you can see the Sun’s corona, once the Moon is completely in front of it…that’ll be really cool.”

Allen and Emily Davenport of Denver, Colorado were able to find a room in Lexington and also learned about the viewing party at the Dawson County Fairgrounds. Some people fear eclipses, thinking they mean doom. Allen said jokingly that he doesn’t view eclipses that way…

Emily Davenport said the couple traveled to Nebraska so they could have a good view…

Many people will be able to tell stories about where they were when the total solar eclipse occurred on Aug. 21st, 2017. Nola Reed of Lexington was at the tailgate party at the Dawson County Fairgrounds. Nola distributed rocks with special messages of inspiration painted on them, to visitors there to view the solar eclipse….

Americans across the land watched in wonder through telescopes, cameras and protective glasses Monday as the moon blotted out the sun and turned daylight into twilight. State officials predicted up to 400,000 visitors could come to Nebraska to view the eclipse.