Family of inmate killed in Nebraska prison riot sues state

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The father of a man killed at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution during a riot last year has sued the state and several individuals, saying staff watched the attack on prison surveillance video and did nothing to save him.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the father of 31-year-old Michael Galindo filed the lawsuit in federal court in Lincoln. The lawsuit says the state had a duty to protect Galindo from harm.

Galindo was one of two inmates killed during the prison riot in March 2017. Authorities say Galindo was stabbed more than 130 times. Another inmate, Eric Ramos, is charged with first-degree murder in Galindo’s death.

The lawsuit seeks damages for Galindo’s pain and suffering, as well as punitive damages for “the state’s willful and wanton acts and omissions.”