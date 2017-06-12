Family receiving assistance after early morning Fullerton fire

FULLERTON, Neb. – A family of three is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross after an early morning fire in their home.

The Fullerton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning to 101 N. Esther Street in Fullerton, to a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews began working to subdue smoke coming from the east attic vent. However, the fire was contained to only one room of the home with all three family members being uninjured. Fullerton Volunteer Fire Chief, Bill Warner, said it only took about ten minutes to knock down the flames.

The house is not considered a total loss but has sustained significant damage. Belgrade Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.