Family’s lawsuit blames 911 staff for failing to save woman

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ The family of a woman who died while waiting nearly an hour for rescuers to find her Omaha home has filed a lawsuit against Douglas County and the city of Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the lawsuit says 911 personnel were negligent in failing to find Cristine Herek in time to save her life. Attorneys for the city and county said Thursday that they had not seen the lawsuit yet.

The 54-year-old Herek died May 17, 2017. She’d called 911 from her home at 12:06 a.m. to say she couldn’t breathe because of her asthma. She gave her cell number to the dispatcher but errantly gave her work address. First responders couldn’t find her at the work address, and calls to her cell number went unanswered.

Her cellphone company provided her home address, but police found her dead on her front porch at 1:01 a.m.