Farimont man sentenced to prison for meth possession

YORK – A Fairmont man will serve prison time for possessing methamphetamine. Gerald Rountree Jr., 40, was sentenced Friday in York County District Court to serve no less than two years, but no more than six years in prison.

Rountree was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, a Class 2 felony. He later pled no contest and the charge was lessened to a Class 2A felony.

According to court records, Rountree was arrested, May 9 in York after York County Sheriff deputies discovered meth in his pickup. At around 9:30 a.m., a reporting party called authorities about a red Chevrolet pickup swerving on the roadway that they believed the driver was intoxicated. At 9:34 am, a sheriff deputy made contact with Rountree in front of Smokers Outlet. When questioning Rountree about the erratic behavior, he said it was due to texting on his cellphone. Because of his previous history with drugs, a narcotics detecting K-9 was brought to sweep the vehicle of drugs. Rountree then said the K-9 would indicated the presence of narcotics because drugs had been in the vehicle. Rountree opened the driver door and presented a black and yellow pouch covered in smiley faces containing a Pyrex pipe that field tested positive for meth.

Deputies then searched the entire vehicle where a digital scale, glass pipes and over 50 small zip-lock style baggies were found. Rountree’s person was then searched and a baggie containing about two grams of marijuana was found in his pocket along with cigarettes. In the cellophane wrapper in the cigarettes, a small baggie containing a white crystal like substance was found that later tested positive for meth. His cell phone was also confiscated. After giving permission to the authorities to search it for drug related information, several text messages to individuals contacting them and attempting to sell drugs to them was found. Rountree was lodged in the York County jail.