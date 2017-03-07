Farmers Help with Clay County Blaze

CLAY CENTER, Neb. – With widespread fires across much of the state on Monday. One Clay County fire was extinguished with a little help from the locals.

The Sutton Volunteer Fire Department, along with seven other departments, were mutual aided to the intersection of Road 310 and T by the Clay Center Volunteer Fire Department. Upon arrival, through the smoke and dust, it was clear the fire was spreading quickly toward a farmstead.

Sutton Fire Chief, John Schurman, said 10-15 Clay County farmers played a major role in protecting that property.

Schurman said the house was untouched but unfortunately the owner lost a barn and a couple out buildings. Approximately two miles of farm land was consumed by the blaze.