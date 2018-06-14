Farmers on Keystone XL route deed land to Indian tribe

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A husband and wife who don’t want the proposed Keystone XL pipeline to run through their farm have deeded a plot of their land over to a Native American tribe, creating a potential roadblock for the project.

Art and Helen Tanderup signed over a 1.6-acre plot of land to the Ponca Indian Tribe on Sunday. The Ponca enjoy special legal status as a federally recognized tribe.

The land has been used as a planting space for sacred Ponca corn for the last five years, and it was chosen in part because it sits on the $8 billion pipeline’s proposed route. It’s also part of the historic Ponca “Trail of Tears” route that tribe members were forced to take when the U.S. government relocated them to present-day Oklahoma in 1877.