class="post-template-default single single-post postid-317588 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Farmers on Keystone XL route deed land to Indian tribe | KRVN Radio

Farmers on Keystone XL route deed land to Indian tribe

BY Associated Press | June 14, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Farmers on Keystone XL route deed land to Indian tribe

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A husband and wife who don’t want the proposed Keystone XL pipeline to run through their farm have deeded a plot of their land over to a Native American tribe, creating a potential roadblock for the project.

Art and Helen Tanderup signed over a 1.6-acre plot of land to the Ponca Indian Tribe on Sunday. The Ponca enjoy special legal status as a federally recognized tribe.

The land has been used as a planting space for sacred Ponca corn for the last five years, and it was chosen in part because it sits on the $8 billion pipeline’s proposed route. It’s also part of the historic Ponca “Trail of Tears” route that tribe members were forced to take when the U.S. government relocated them to present-day Oklahoma in 1877.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments