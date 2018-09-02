class="post-template-default single single-post postid-332872 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Farmers urged to add rollover protection bars to tractors

BY Associated Press | September 2, 2018
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Farmers are urged to make sure their tractors have rollover protection bars, and adding one to an older tractor can be relatively affordable.

A national rebate program makes it possible to add rollover protection to a tractor for an average out-of-pocket cost of $391.

Since the rebate program began in 2017, more than 2,000 older tractors have been retrofitted with protection systems.

Aaron Yoder with the University of Nebraska Medical Center says the greatest risk is on older trackers that lack rollover protection.

Yoder says that most tractor rollover accidents involve either inexperienced or older farmers.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
