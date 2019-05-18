(AUDIO) Farnam vet had property damage and tended to livestock injuries

Listen to interview with Dr. Kent Pieper, DVM

Farnam veterinarian Dr. Kent Pieper’s own farmstead sustained damage from Friday night’s storms. Even so, he tended to other’s livestock that evening and was handling calls at his clinic Saturday morning where KRVN’s Dave Schroeder caught up with him.

Dr. Pieper said they had been watching a funnel cloud about a half-mile from the home and then it lifted. It lead them to think they “would be out of danger” for the time being. They continued to observe the skies and then noticed the winds had become very calm and the clouds began to “spin”. They got inside the home and soon heard what sounded like an “explosion”. It was determined to be a grain storage unit that was thrown into the house along with “windows blew in and out of the house.” Other damage included a 30’x30′ building moved off it’s foundation but, a[[ears to have stayed in tact.

Dr. Pieper described is as an “eerie situation”. He continued that “the most important thing is if you see something, take cover!” His voice halted when he shared that he said he had to put a couple of his horses down after such injuries as broken legs. But, optimistically he said no one else was injured. Dr. Pieper said he was also called out Friday night to tend to other injured livestock from clients.