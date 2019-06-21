class="post-template-default single single-post postid-391692 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY NTV News/St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department | June 21, 2019
Farwell firehouse fire blamed on lightning
Courtesy/Farwell Fire Department . Photo credit to St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post.
Courtesy/Farwell Fire Department building. Photo credit to St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post. 

Farwell, Neb. — The effects of stormy weather overnight are being felt.  NTV News reports at 1:37 a.m.,  St. Paul, Elba, Dannebrog, Boelus, and Farwell Fire Departments were dispatched to the Farwell firehouse for a working structure fire caused by a lightning strike.

Southern Public Power District reported outages around 2:00 a.m. and said crews were responding. The district tweeted some of the calls they received when the storm hit indicated trees have fallen into lines.

Also Grand Island Police closed the Eddy Street Underpass due to heavy rains. Grand Island Police says there are tree limbs down all around town and urged caution.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
