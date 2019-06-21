Farwell firehouse fire blamed on lightning

Farwell, Neb. — The effects of stormy weather overnight are being felt. NTV News reports at 1:37 a.m., St. Paul, Elba, Dannebrog, Boelus, and Farwell Fire Departments were dispatched to the Farwell firehouse for a working structure fire caused by a lightning strike.

Southern Public Power District reported outages around 2:00 a.m. and said crews were responding. The district tweeted some of the calls they received when the storm hit indicated trees have fallen into lines.

Also Grand Island Police closed the Eddy Street Underpass due to heavy rains. Grand Island Police says there are tree limbs down all around town and urged caution.