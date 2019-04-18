class="post-template-default single single-post postid-379800 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
Fatal Accident At Poultry Plant In Fremont | KRVN Radio

Fatal Accident At Poultry Plant In Fremont

BY staff | April 18, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Fatal Accident At Poultry Plant In Fremont

Two workers in the hatchery building at the chicken processing  plant in Fremont fell about 40 feet from a basket in which they were working around 9:30 this morning.  Lincoln  Premium Poultry manages the plant which will provide chickens  for Costco.

Fremont police tell the 840 KTIC newsroom that a 56-year-old employee suffered fatal injuries. Another 26 year-old-worker was taken by helicopter to Bergan Mercy hospital in  Omaha.  Both worked for one of Costco’s contractors.

Fremont Police are investigating the accident along with OSHA. No names are being released at this time.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments