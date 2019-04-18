Fatal Accident At Poultry Plant In Fremont

Two workers in the hatchery building at the chicken processing plant in Fremont fell about 40 feet from a basket in which they were working around 9:30 this morning. Lincoln Premium Poultry manages the plant which will provide chickens for Costco.

Fremont police tell the 840 KTIC newsroom that a 56-year-old employee suffered fatal injuries. Another 26 year-old-worker was taken by helicopter to Bergan Mercy hospital in Omaha. Both worked for one of Costco’s contractors.

Fremont Police are investigating the accident along with OSHA. No names are being released at this time.