Fatal car-semi crash north of Holdrege | KRVN Radio

Fatal car-semi crash north of Holdrege

BY Bob Brogan | February 22, 2017
Courtesy/MGN. Fatal Crash.

One person is dead and another person was injured in a car-semi crash north of Holdrege Tuesday night at 10:34.

The Nebraska State Patrol reports the car was southbound on Highway 183 in Phelps County about four miles north of Holdrege when it struck the northbound semi head-on.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was transported to Phelps Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The victim of the crash was identified as 26 year old Satien  Marie Vest of Emporia, Kansas. The injured semi driver was 63 year old Randy Tresz of Vinton, Iowa.

 

