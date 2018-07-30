Fatal crash in Alma

Alma, Neb. — The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office reports a 58 year old Wilcox man died in a one-vehicle accident around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Alma. The Nebraska State Patrol identified the victim of the crash as Gale Berry. He was pronounced dead at the Harlan County Hospital. He was the only person in the car. The Sheriff’s Office determined Berry’s car was westbound on South Street when it crossed Highway 183, went over an embankment and hit a tree.