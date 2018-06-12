Fatal crash in Harlan County

Alma, Neb. — A one-vehicle rollover crash early Sunday caused the death of one person.

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office responded at 4:55 a.m. to the crash site. Sheriff Chris Becker and Deputy Tucker Spellman investigated the crash.

They say the driver of the vehicle was eastbound on Highway 136 when he lost control of the vehicle which rolled and the driver was ejected.

The crash took the life of 38 year old Theodore Taylor of Alma. Restraints were not in use. Alcohol may have been involved. An autopsy has been ordered.