Fatal crash near Norris Public Schools claims life of Hickman woman

FIRTH, Neb. – A one-vehicle crash just south of Norris Public Schools has claimed the life of a Hickman woman.

On Monday, at 9:01 p.m., Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Firth Fire, LFR, and Star Care responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on South 68th street just south of the Norris Schools. The initial investigation revealed the driver, and lone occupant, of a 2003 Acura was traveling southbound on 68th street when it left the roadway, entered the west ditch, and rolled several times.

The driver, Stephanie Leard, 33, of Hickman, was ejected from the vehicle. First responders provided medical attention and Leard was subsequently life flighted to Bryan West Medical Center by Star Care where she was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter.

The accident remains under investigation and an autopsy has been ordered by the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office. Seatbelts do not appear to have been in use and next of kin have been notified.