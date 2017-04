The Nebraska State Patrol investigated a fatality crash that occurred on Friday shortly before 11 a.m. at the Sutherland I-80 Interchange. A westbound van veered north off I-80 and crashed into a tree causing the driver to suffer grave injuries. The man was taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte, where he later died. An investigation indicates the man, identified as 45 year old Nikolay Gorlov of Vancouver, Washington, experienced a medical problem. Gorlov was wearing a seatbelt.