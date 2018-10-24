Fatal pickup-semi crash

Ansley, Neb. — A pickup-semi crash in Custer County claimed the life of a South Dakota man. The crash occurred Tuesday about 11:15 a.m. approximately 12 miles south of Ansley at Highway 183 and Cumro Road. An eastbound semi on Cumro Road driven by 66 year old David Skeels of Ansley collided with a pickup southbound on Highway 183 driven by 43 year old Wyatt Torticill of Baltic, South Dakota. A passenger in the pickup died from his injuries. He was identified as 23 year old Brandon M. Massman of Brandon, South Dakota. The accident was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. It was determined the semi driver failed to stop at the stop sign.