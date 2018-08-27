class="post-template-default single single-post postid-331665 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Fatal rollover crash southeast of Lexington | KRVN Radio

Fatal rollover crash southeast of Lexington

BY Bob Brogan | August 27, 2018
Lexington, Neb. — A  one-vehicle rollover crash that occurred early Sunday near a  rural Lexington intersection resulted in a fatality.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office in Lexington says authorities were alerted of the accident at  12:36 a.m.  The driver of a 2000 Ford pickup was eastbound on Road 753 when he lost control due to excessive speed on a washboard road shortly before reaching the intersection with Road 436.

The vehicle entered the south ditch, then slid across the road into the north ditch and rolled, ejecting the driver.  The crash site was approximately 2 & 1/2 miles south of Lexington.

The driver was identified as 38 year old Victor Castillo-Pupo  who has a Grand Island address, but owns property in the Lexington area. Castillo-Pupo was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
