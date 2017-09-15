Fatal semi crash on I-80 near Utica

Utica, Ne. – A fatal accident occurred Friday morning along Interstate 80 near York.

It involved an eastbound semi that went into the median and slid into the guardrail. The semi crash happened at mile marker 362 or just west of the Utica exit around 5:30 a.m.

York County Sheriff Dale Radcliffe says the driver, 25-year-old Johnathan Tate of Columbus, GA was eastbound and for some reason, left the roadway into the median and came up on the side and hit a guardrail. The passenger, a 35-year-old Texas man who was in the sleeper portion of the semi was pronounced dead at the scene. The Texas man’s name is not being released pending notification of next of kin. Tate was airlifted to a hospital in Lincoln.

Authorities have still not determined what caused the semi to veer off the roadway, but believe the driver fell asleep.

The eastbound lanes were closed for several hours.

The Nebraska State Patrol and York Fire & Rescue assisted at the scene.