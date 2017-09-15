class="post-template-default single single-post postid-259929 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Fatal semi crash on I-80 near Utica

BY Tyler Cavalli, Max Country York | September 15, 2017
RRN/Fatal semi accident near Utica on I-80

Utica, Ne. — A fatal accident occurred Friday morning along Interstate 80 near York.

It involved an eastbound semi that went into the median and rolled.

The semi crash happened at mile marker 362 or just west of the Utica exit around 5:30 am.

York County Sheriff Dale Radcliffe  says  the driver was  eastbound and for some reason,  he left the roadway into the median and came up on the side and hit a guardrail.

The eastbound lanes are down to one lane as crews clean up the scene.

Authorities are still trying to identify the individuals.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
