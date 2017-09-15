Fatal semi crash on I-80 near Utica

Utica, Ne. — A fatal accident occurred Friday morning along Interstate 80 near York.

It involved an eastbound semi that went into the median and rolled.

The semi crash happened at mile marker 362 or just west of the Utica exit around 5:30 am.

York County Sheriff Dale Radcliffe says the driver was eastbound and for some reason, he left the roadway into the median and came up on the side and hit a guardrail.

The eastbound lanes are down to one lane as crews clean up the scene.

Authorities are still trying to identify the individuals.