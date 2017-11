On November 22, 2017 at 5:43 p.m., Lincoln County Deputies were advised of a van/train accident near mile marker 202 Highway 30. This location is roughly two miles east of Brady, NE. at a private railroad crossing.

Deputies and Brady Rescue arrived at the scene and found the lone male occupant was deceased in the vehicle. The investigation in this matter is ongoing and the name of the subject is being held pending family notification.