Fatality accident in eastern Gosper County Tuesday morning

The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatality accident that occurred around 9:22am this morning(Tuesday) about three miles east of Elwood on a curve of Highway 23. Sheriff Dennis Ocken says that upon arrival “observed a fuel truck down in the ditch on the north side of Highway 23 and a pickup with extensive front end damage in the lane of traffic”.

The driver of the pick-up was pronounced dead at the scene. The extent of any injuries to the driver of the fuel truck was not immediately available. The vehicles were traveling in opposite directions and collided head-on. Ocken says there was some fuel released from the fuel trucks own fuel tanks but, not from the large tank itself.

Agencies assisting at the scene included Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, Nebraska Department of Roads, Gosper County Attorney’s Office, CHI Health Aire Care.