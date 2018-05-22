class="post-template-default single single-post postid-312689 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Fatality accident in eastern Gosper County Tuesday morning

BY Dave Schroeder | May 22, 2018
RRN/ A fuel truck and pickup collided head-on in a Tuesday morning accident in eastern Gosper County. The fuel truck came to rest in the ditch on the left. The pickup came to rest further up the highway in a traffic lane.

The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatality accident that occurred around 9:22am this morning(Tuesday) about three miles east of Elwood on a curve of Highway 23. Sheriff Dennis Ocken says that upon arrival “observed a fuel truck down in the ditch on the north side of Highway 23 and a pickup with extensive front end damage in the lane of traffic”.

 

RRN/ Fuel truck came to rest in ditch following head-on collision in eastern Dawson County Tuesday May 22, 2018.

 

The driver of the pick-up was pronounced dead at the scene. The extent of any injuries to the driver of the fuel truck was not immediately available. The vehicles were traveling in opposite directions and collided head-on.   Ocken says there was some fuel released from the fuel trucks own fuel tanks but, not from the large tank itself.

Agencies assisting at the scene included Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, Nebraska Department of Roads, Gosper County Attorney’s Office, CHI Health Aire Care.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
