Fatality accident in Perkins County

Grant, Neb. — An Illinois man is dead following a one-vehicle crash Friday night in southwest Nebraska’s Perkins County. The Nebraska State Patrol Patrol says the car being driven by the deceased was northbound on Route 61, three miles north of Grant, when it left the road and struck a tree shortly after 11 p.m. MT .

The victim was identified as 55 year old James Lustyk of New Lenox, Illinois. The State Patrol conducted an accident reconstruction Saturday morning. Other details about the accident were not immediately available.