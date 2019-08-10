class="post-template-default single single-post postid-400831 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Fatality accident in Perkins County

BY Rural Radio Network | August 10, 2019
Grant, Neb. — An Illinois man is dead following a one-vehicle crash Friday night in southwest Nebraska’s Perkins County. The Nebraska State Patrol Patrol says the car being driven by the deceased was northbound on Route 61, three miles north of Grant, when it left the road and struck a tree shortly after 11 p.m. MT .

The victim was identified as 55 year old James Lustyk of New Lenox, Illinois. The State Patrol conducted an accident reconstruction Saturday morning. Other details  about the accident were not immediately available.

