(Audio/Video) Fatality accident near York on Interstate 80 this morning | KRVN Radio

BY KTMX/KAWL Radio | July 3, 2017
RRN/Fatal accident scene on I-80 east of York.

YORK – A Nebraska man is dead after a motorcycle/semi accident this morning just east of York on Interstate 80. York County Sheriff Dale Radcliffe says they were dispatched to mile marker 355 in the eastbound lanes shortly before 9:30 a.m…

The man’s identity is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the semitrailer was not injured. More information will be passed along when available.

KTMX/KAWL Radio News Director Tyler Cavalli reports from the scene of a fatality accident on Interstate 80 about two miles east of York.

I-80 fatality accident

Posted by Max Country 104.9 on Monday, July 3, 2017

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
