Fatality Accident on Highway 281 and Old Potash Highway

Grand Island, Neb. – At 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, the Grand Island Police Department received a report of a severe accident involving three vehicles at Highway 281 and Old Potash Highway. One of the vehicles was reported stolen to the Grand Island Police Department earlier that same morning.

There is one confirmed fatality who we believe to be the driver of the stolen vehicle. At least one other person was transported to the St. Francis Emergency Room by ambulance.