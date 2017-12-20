Fatality Accident On I-80 Near Darr Interchange

DARR – A tanker truck loaded with liquid fertilizer wrecked on Wednesday morning causing the death of the driver.

The accident took place mid-morning near mile-marker 229, about two miles west of the Darr I-80 Exit. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, eyewitnesses said the driver left the roadway, tried to correct back on the interstate, he then over-corrected causing the contents of the tanker to shift. The truck then rolled and came to rest in the north ditch of the west bound lanes.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released pending notification of relatives. No other vehicles were involved.

The Cozad Fire and Rescue responded along with the NSP.