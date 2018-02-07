Fatality accident reported in Franklin Co. on Tuesday

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol are investigating a fatality accident that occurred around 4:00pm on Tuesday. No names have been released. The Sheriff’s Office reports that responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident Highway 10, about a half-mile north of the Highway 4 junction. Two victims were transported to Kearney County Hospital, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other agencies assisting include Hildreth Fire Department, Franklin Fire Department and Kearney County Sheriff’s Office.