Fatality accident under investigation near Amherst

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle fatal traffic crash on a rural county gravel roadway that was reported at 2:55 AM on Saturday, February 4, 2017 on Daykin Rd near 235th Rd northwest of Amherst, NE. The exact time of the crash is unknown at this time.

According to preliminary investigation, a 2008 Ford F-350 was traveling northbound on Daykin Rd when it left the roadway, entered the west ditch and rolled coming to rest in the ditch. The driver of the vehicle, a 23 year old rural Amherst man, was accompanied by 5 adult passengers, 2 males and 3 females. Two of those passengers died of injuries at the scene. The remaining 4 persons were transported by ambulance to the CHI Good Samaritan Hospital. A 21 year old Bassett, NE women and a 29 year old Kearney man were fatally injured at the scene. The Buffalo County Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy.

Assisting deputies were members of the Kearney Police Department, Kearney / Buffalo County Fatality Accident Reconstruction Team, Amherst Volunteer Fire and Rescue, CHI GSH paramedics, Buffalo County Attorney’s Office and Buffalo County Highway Department.

The next of kin are being notified. The investigation is continuing.