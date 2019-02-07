Fatality crash in Merrick County

Merrick County Sheriff — A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in east-central Nebraska’s Merrick County has left the driver of one of the vehicles dead.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was paged to the accident shortly after 8:00 a.m. Initial investigation by the Sheriff’s Office indicates a westbound car on U.S. Highway 92 crossed the center line and struck the front of an eastbound car.

Two occupants of the westbound car were transported to the Merrick Medical Center in Central City where the driver, a 64 year old male, was pronounced dead. The passenger, a 64 year old male, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver, and only occupant, of the eastbound car was also treated at the Merrick Medical Center and non-life threatening injuries.

Seat belts were not believed to be in used in the westbound car, but seat belts were used in the eastbound car. Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash. The names of the occupants are not being released until relatives are notified.