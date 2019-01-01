Fate of Grand Island Veterans Home remains undecided

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) – What will happen to the buildings and campus of the Grand Island Veterans Home after residents are transferred to their new home remains undecided.

Plans are to move residents Jan. 16 to the new Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced in 2015 the state would return the current 640-acre site to the city of Grand Island in two phases.

The first phase included turning over the majority of the land that held recreation areas and farmland. The rest of the property includes the approximately 50 acres (20 hectares) that hold the veterans home, cemetery and club. It’s planned to be transferred in phase two.

City Administrator Marlan Ferguson told The Grand Island Independent , however, that “we haven’t signed the dotted line saying we will take these buildings.”