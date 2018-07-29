FBI Omaha Division Celebrates the FBI’s 110th Birthday

Omaha, Neb. — On Thursday, July 26, 2018, the FBI celebrated 110 years of public service. In honor of this milestone, the agency reflects on its history and looks forward to the future of the organization. At FBI Omaha, Headquarters and across all field offices, officials are highlighting the FBI’s history and recognizing the people and work of the FBI.

Much has changed since the FBI was established, but many critical attributes remain the same. The Bureau now operates in a digital world where crime not only crosses state lines, but also

international borders – in the blink of an eye. Our best traditions have not changed, however –our rigorous adherence to the Constitution and the rule of law, and the guiding principles in our

motto of “Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity.”

The FBI Omaha Division began its work in the first decade of the young Bureau’s existence. In those early years, the division dealt with interstate prostitution, draft dodging, land fraud,

fugitives, and many other crime matters. Today the FBI Omaha Division continues its commitment to serving and protecting the communities and people it serves throughout Nebraska

and Iowa.

“As we take this day to celebrate our organizations rich history, we also reflect on the successes we have had as an organization and the sacrifices and dedication of the men and women that

make up the workforce of the FBI.” Special Agent in Charge, Randall C. Thysse said. “Those success are a direct result of their exceptional skill, talent, and the commitment they have made

to serve and protect our great nation, which has been, and always will be our mission.”

The FBI was established on July 26, 1908, by Attorney General Charles J. Bonaparte as the Bureau of Investigation with just 34 special agents, and was officially renamed the Federal

Bureau of Investigation in 1935. The FBI has grown to nearly 37,000 employees, including more than 13,500 special agents and over 22,800 professional staff employees in 56 field offices, more

than 400 resident agencies, and 90 legal attaché offices and sub-offices worldwide.

Follow the FBI on Facebook, Twitter (@FBI), and using the hashtag, #FBI110, for more information.