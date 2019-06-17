FBI Omaha seeking info on missing Trenton woman

OMAHA, NE – Sunny Sramek, age 18, was last seen on April 20, 2019 in Trenton, NE. Sramek was reported missing to the Hitchcock County Sheriff’s Office on April 21, 2019, by her mother. She was last seen riding in a 2004 White Ford Explorer bearing Iowa license plate HGJ-341. There have been no reported sightings of or contacts from Sramek since her disappearance.

Sramek is described as follows:

Race: Caucasian

Sex: Female

Age: 18

Height: 5ft. 8 inches

Weight: 183 lbs.

Hair: Brown

Eye Color: Blue

Individuals with information concerning the disappearance of Sunny Sramek should immediately contact the Omaha Division of the FBI at (402) 493-8688.

Download flyer on Sunny Sramek here