class="post-template-default single single-post postid-390949 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
FBI Omaha seeking info on missing Trenton woman | KRVN Radio

FBI Omaha seeking info on missing Trenton woman

BY FBI Omaha | June 17, 2019
Home News Regional News
FBI Omaha seeking info on missing Trenton woman
FBI Omaha seeking information on Sunny Sramek of Trenton, NE.

 

OMAHA, NE –  Sunny Sramek, age 18, was last seen on April 20, 2019 in Trenton, NE. Sramek was reported missing to the Hitchcock County Sheriff’s Office on April 21, 2019, by her mother. She was last seen riding in a 2004 White Ford Explorer bearing Iowa license plate HGJ-341. There have been no reported sightings of or contacts from Sramek since her disappearance.

 

Sramek is described as follows:

  • Race: Caucasian
  • Sex: Female
  • Age: 18
  • Height: 5ft. 8 inches
  • Weight: 183 lbs.
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eye Color: Blue

 

Individuals with information concerning the disappearance of Sunny Sramek should immediately contact the Omaha Division of the FBI at (402) 493-8688.

 

Download flyer on Sunny Sramek here

 

 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments